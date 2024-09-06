'Don't Jump To Conclusions': Hansal Mehta Reacts To Netizen Who Said The Buckingham Murders Is Copied From Mare Of Easttown

Hansal Mehta | File photo

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has reacted to a netizen who said his upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been copied from Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown. In the film, Kareena will be seen as a British-Indian detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a 10-year-old child.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released by the makers, netizens drew comparisons between The Buckingham Murders and Mare Of Easttown.

Recently, an X user tagged Hansal Mehta and questioned similarities between the two films. He wrote, "Mare of Easttown ... God please!! Plz Get something original .. @mehtahansal #thebuckinghammurders."

Reacting to the user, the director wrote, "Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions."

Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 5, 2024

Kareena reacts to the comparisons

During the trailer launch event of the film, Kareena was asked if her role was inspired by Kate's character. However, the actress clarified, "The script came to me a year before Mare of Easttown released. Actors should draw inspiration from different actors; it is kind of a motivation to make you want to do better. I am a huge Kate Winslet fan and I watch her work closely."

She added, "This is my interpretation of the character, but there is no harm in actors having an inspiration, as every actor sort of needs some kind of motivation and if it comes from another actor, so be it."

Hansal Mehta had also clarified that the film is not adapted from Mare of Easttown.

Besides playing the lead, Kareena has made her debut as a producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor with this project. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 13.