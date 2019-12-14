Don't carry food, don't smoke: Makers of Salman Khan's 'Radhe' establish on set rules

Salman Khan is currently promoting Dabangg 3 in full swing which is only a few days away from its release. The actor is also simultaneously shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The film will reunite Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva. The makers have established certain rules on the set which need to be followed by every cast and crew member.

Radhe is being shot at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai where a pamphlet has been put on a board with 15 guidelines to follow. Apart from no littering and following the decorum on set, some rules are maintaining the buddy-up system between the team members and avoiding the use of inappropriate language.