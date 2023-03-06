Dolly Singh opens up on her struggle with mental health: 'I had major imposter syndrome'

Dolly Singh | Pic Credit: Social Media

Dolly Singh, who made her acting debut after rising to popularity on social media, is an active social media user. She often posts hilarious and relatable content that hits hard and also makes her fans laugh at the same time. In a reflection for Pinkvilla, the actress has opened up about her mental health and the struggles she went through.

Taking an unusual path, being prejudiced at home, facing body shaming, and suffering from mental health issues, she spoke about her issues in length.

Dolly Singh talks about her mental health

Speaking about her depression issues, she told that she has been visiting her therapist since the pandemic. She also stated that she is still working on her mental health and that her competitiveness among people is also good. So it’s not that bad. She is oncentrating on those bad things because they are affecting her mental health. She needs to bring something good out of it. And she is working on it.

She further adds, "My competition is me and what I am working on. You can’t compare your journey with others as you don’t know what they have survived. So, I think feeling this peer pressure is quite stupid, and by feeling it every day, I am also offering this gyaan to myself."

The Beanie Bhaag actress also talked about dealing with body shaming. She once said in an interview that she isn’t a funny person but rather an introvert. The actress has now stated that she was in an extremely terrible condition back then.

‘"I am a Shaant Shaitaan," says Dolly

Dollly Singh also stated that she felt that I wasn’t a funny person. "I was like writing scripts and executing them just like a performer. But my therapist made me realise that I am actually a funny person by asking me to go back to my childhood days to process my thoughts. I am actually a funny person and call myself Shant Shaitan."

She went on to say, "When people think bad of you and let you down. You keep questioning yourself and talking badly about yourself. I have such major imposter syndrome, and I am working on it. Now, I am in a better space."