Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh says, 'I don't discuss work with beau Jackky Bhagnani as it might get complicated'

Rakul Preet Singh | Pic: Instagram/rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen as Dr. Fatima opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will hit screens on October 14. The actress speaks exclusively to The Free Press Journal while promoting the film. Excerpts:

2022 has been an exciting year for you as an actor with three releases so far — Attack: Part 1, Runway 34 and Cuttputlli. Ahead of the releases of Doctor G and Thank God, how do you see yourself currently?

I am feeling great but this wasn’t planned at all. It so happened that all the films came out this year in a row. I am happy with the fact that they all are very different from one another. I am hoping that people will love the other two films coming out this month.

Ayushmann began the trend of films being socially relevant. How does it feel to share screen space with him and be a part of Doctor G?

I think Doctor G has a great concept and as actors, we both loved the script so much from the time we read it. This was probably one of those scripts which I couldn’t wait to start. It is a very entertaining film that you can watch with your friends and family but there’s a very underlying message put subtly in a humorous way. There should be no taboo around male gynaecologists. Doctor G is a great thought and I am glad that people are liking our chemistry in the trailer and Dhak Dhak song.

Is it a conscious decision to choose different films each time?

Absolutely, there’s a conscious choice to be different. I feel my profession is so beautiful that it gives me an opportunity to play varied characters in life. I want to highlight my versatility since I believe that I can play roles like Dr. Fatima from a small town and an urban girl like Ayesha of De De Pyaar De. But more than anything, it won’t happen without me getting those opportunities.

You have headlined films with A-league male actors. Is this also your criteria before signing a project?

I don’t think of it like that to begin with, but nothing is difficult. I don’t operate like that. The baseline for me is that I am hungry for more work and when I have that opportunity, I am going to give my 100 per cent. Everything else is a byproduct.

You have maintained consistency till now in handpicking different subjects. How do you see yourself doing it from hereon?

I don’t know how I look one day at a time. I want to try certain genres — I am a sucker for romance so I want to do more romantic roles. I want to do biopics too. Both hard-hitting and mass masala are on my list.

Do you discuss work with your beau Jackky Bhagnani?

We don’t really talk about work and it is a conscious choice as it can get quite complicated. We both are in the same industry and working all the time. He stays in London half the year. If I am stuck somewhere, I sort of ask his opinion. He loved the trailer of Doctor G.