Diwali 2023: Saiee Manjrekar, Anjali Anand & Other Celebrities Share Their Plans For This Festive Season

Celebrities open up about their Diwali plans, childhood memories related to the festival and more...

Saiee Manjrekar

Our house lights up like a mini galaxy, and the entire neighbourhood bursts into a symphony of fireworks. We start by decorating your home with colorful rangoli designs, string lights, and traditional diyas and kandil. We begin the day with a family puja to seek blessings and light lamps symbolising the victory of good over evil. We shop for new clothes and dress up in traditional attire to mark the occasion. For pahili anghol we put ubtan. We share thoughtful gifts with family and friends on Bhau Beej. Mom prepares a delicious Diwali feast with dishes like besan laddoo and chivda.

Chaitannya Choudhry



As a child, I used to celebrate Diwali with my entire family in Mumbai at my masi’s house. This year, my complete focus is towards my work and bagging some great projects. Also, this Diwali is very special as I had the biggest release for me in my career as an actor this year. I’ll be praying to continue this streak and get great roles in the future. I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali and may this festival bring lots of love, peace and happiness.



Anjali Anand

Diwali 2023 holds a special place in my heart. Last year, it felt like there wasn't much happening but this Diwali is truly unique. It's special because I'm working, doing something I'm deeply passionate about, and I couldn't wish for anything more. I'm ecstatic to be working and providing entertainment to others while they enjoy and have a great time watching us. My Diwali ritual involves visiting a few special places and friend’s houses where they host parties. I make sure to participate in Lakshmi puja at home with my family. I look forward to continuing my tradition of meeting friends this Diwali. To our readers, I'd like to convey my best wishes for a happy and safe Diwali. May you receive everything you wish for, and I hope the coming new year brings happiness and success.

Addinath Kothare

Back in the day, when pollution was less of a concern, my friends and I would strap pouches filled with small crackers around our waists. With agarbati in one hand, we'd light the ladis and toss them into the air, feeling like cowboys with guns holstered at our sides.I miss those moments. This year, I will celebrate Diwali with my family. Festivals is the time where I get to spend more time with my family so I love to be at home during festivals. I will pray for good health of my family.



