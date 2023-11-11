Diwali 2023: Geeta Basra, Vatsal Sheth & Other Celebs Share Their Plans For This Festive Season |

Celebrities open up about their Diwali plans, childhood memories related to the festival, and more.

Geeta Basra

Our Diwali celebrations in the UK were limited but I fondly remember that we used to perform puja and get ready in our best traditional wear. We visited each other’s houses and it was a lot of fun. There was joy and celebrations all around the city. This year, I will be going to my home in Jalandhar to celebrate Diwali with my in-laws. Now my son Jovan will be able to understand the festival and enjoy the festivities more so that is something we all are really looking forward to. So spend as much time with your loved ones during these festivals because these are times that make the best memories.

Meghna Naidu

While growing up Diwali was not only a family celebration but it was a celebration that brought the whole community together. Everyone would go to each others homes and exchange faral as we call it in Mumbai. This year, I will be celebrating Diwali with my mom, dad and sister after many years of being away. So it will be a special one. Just being at home, getting dressed up, eating home food makes it very exciting. My message for everyone is that please make sure you help those who are in need this Diwali. Instead of spending on very expensive clothes and jewellery, which you will use just once, give that money to people who really need it.

Shefali Jariwala

Every Diwali has always been a memorable one. The holidays, delectable sweets and visiting friends and family was always great fun. I have so many fond memories of Diwali and it’s a festival I'm most excited about every year. This year, for a change, I don't have work commitments during Diwali and I intend to make the most of this break. I'm looking forward to celebrating it with my friends and family and I will pray for happiness, good health and prosperity for my near and dear ones.

Vatsal Sheth

When I was a kid, my father used to get holidays only during Diwali, our whole family would go out of town, mostly Matheran. This year it's special because we have Vaayu with us and it's going to be his first time, so we're very excited. We have got him some cute traditional outfits. I will pray for happiness for everyone.

Surbhi Chandna

As a child I never liked Diwali but over the years the festival of lights has grown on me. This year I am not shooting any television show so I have the entire week in hand, so I will celebrate all the days with my family. I will shop, prep, do the rituals, and light diyas. I will pray for the health of my parents. I want everyone to be careful with the environment, please don't burst firecrackers.

