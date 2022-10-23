Diwali 2022: From Dia Mirza to Ishita Dutta, celebs share their plans this festive season

Dia Mirza, Ishita Dutta |

Dia Mirza

“Diwali always brings in many childhood memories filled with nostalgia. I would soak the mitti ke diye with my mother, drying them in the sun, pouring oil, and carefully rolling cotton wicks into each. This was a time when all the family members got together, chatted endlessly, and laughed to our heart’s content. I also have a special connection with this festival, since my mother would always celebrate my name on this day and remind me of the meaning behind how even a tiny flame — the flame of hope, can bring a soft glow to a gloomy space. This year I will be spending time with my family and friends. The celebrations will be environmentally conscious, sustainable, and green. I have a major sweet tooth and love eating Khubani ka Meetha and Double ka Meetha. It’s wonderful that people are brought together through Diwali, and I think it does a great job of reminding us to cherish our loved ones.”

Priyanshu Painyuli

Pic: Instagram/priyanshupainyuli

“I grew up in an Army colony. My siblings and I would be assigned tasks for Diwali cleaning. By evening, we would get dressed in traditional outfits and decorate our house with diyas. My favourite sweet is gujiya. I have been a fan of it since my childhood, especially when my mom makes it. This year I am shooting till the day before Diwali, and thankfully I’ll be home in Mumbai with Vandana. We will have some friends over and play card games. Both of us are very much inclined towards eco-friendly Diwali. I hope people don’t burst crackers at all. We use the mitti diyas, which aren’t made out of plastic but are the old traditional oil ones. We also use plates made up of banana leaves.”

Shubhangi Atre

“My mother used to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. She would make around 50 different delicacies. Our prep would begin 15 days in advance, right from cleaning to decorating. Although I am not able to do the same owing to my work schedule, I try to do some of it, and also make rangoli and bhog for Maa Lakshmi. I love to make makhana kheer. I stay away from firecrackers. I would also request everyone not to throw garlands and leaves in water sources.”

Sudhanshu Pandey

“My earliest memories are of Nainital when I was a kid. Being a valley with picturesque views, it is anyway lit up beautifully but during Diwali, it is on a whole other level of vibrance. This year, I am shooting and happy to be working. There’s a holiday on Diwali, and I will spend it with my family. After Lakshmi Puja we have dinner and listen to great music. My favourite sweets are jalebi, gulab jamun, and rabdi. My kids don’t like to burst firecrackers so we’ve been very conscious about keeping the festival eco-friendly.”

Rajiv Adatia

“This is the first time that I’ll be celebrating Diwali away from my family. My best Diwali memories are from the time my father was alive. We all used to celebrate the festival in London and it was all love and fun. Every year during Diwali, I make it a point to give it back to society. I donate money and essentials to the less fortunate ones and the ones who need it the most. This Diwali, I am just praying for peace and happiness in the world. There are so many wars going on, so much unrest, and I just want the world to be a better place.”

Ishita Dutta

“I eagerly anticipate Diwali every year. I just love festivals and the vibe that they bring with them. Diwali as a festival is a treasure that our nation possesses and indeed what a lovely one it is. These four days of the festival are so vibrant — from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, everything around is so lively. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we perform Lakshmi Puja at home. Then, there are also the Diwali parties. It’s always a good time.”

Nikita Dutta

“Diwali is my favourite festival of all time because the atmosphere becomes so upbeat and joyful. We celebrate with Lakshmi Puja at home and as a family, we make sure to celebrate Diwali together every year no matter where we are. This year, it’s going to be a grand one as we’ll be celebrating the festival finally after the two years of pandemic. This Diwali, I urge people to go above and beyond by making it a point to shop from small businesses and make it a happy one for everyone.”

Malishka Mendonsa

Pic: Instagram/mymalishka

“The vibe and positivity that Diwali brings makes it my favourite festival. Every year, I look forward to decorating the house and of course, receiving gifts. The best part remains gorging on the homemade sweets and dressing up and visiting everyone’s home. Let's just spread love and light in each other’s lives in whatever way we can.”