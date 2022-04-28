'Divyenndu and I used to discuss in college that we both have to go to Mumbai and pursue acting,' shares Mai fame Anant Vidhaat

Actor Anant Vidhaat, who played noticeable roles in films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and very recently in the web series Mai is now gearing up for his next feature Mere Desh Ki Dharti. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Divyenndu.

Loading View on Instagram

While talking about his role to The Free Press Journal, Anant shares, “When the writer-director Faraz (Haider) approached me for the film and narrated it to me, I liked the fact that it is about two boys, who are engineers and feel they are losers in the city. In the film, Divyenndu and I are close friends, and we decide to go somewhere far and commit suicide. When we actually go there, we witness a farmer’s suicide and their paradigm shifts.”

Advertisement

Elaborating further, he adds, “It makes them realise that they both really have to put their engineering skills and help the farmers, not knowing that the village is helping them in a way to overcome their inner conflicts. It is a beautiful story, and it touches upon the issues of unemployment, job dissatisfaction, farmer’s suicide, and conflict between being urban or valuing our roots. Since it was a parallel lead role offered to me, there was no reason to say no to it. For me as an actor, if a paradigm shift happens in a character, I wish to do that.”

Pic: Instagram/anantvidhaat l Anant Vidhaat and Divyenndu

Advertisement

Anant and Divyenndu share a warm camaraderie in real life as well. “I go really long back with him as we did college together and also did plays. Besides being ex-colleagues, we were also best of buddies. I vividly remember that we used to discuss in college that we both have to go to Mumbai and pursue acting as a full-time profession. Playing friends in Mere Desh Ki Dharti was nothing less than a fairy tale. Our real-life friendship helped us to develop the bond on-screen. We used to wrap up our scenes in maximum one or two takes. It was a fun ride,” Anant concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:35 AM IST