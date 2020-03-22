'Disrespecting doctors and medical workers': Kunal Kamra slammed after showing 'middle finger' to PM's Janata Curfew appeal

Comedian Kunal Kamra is receiving flak for showing his middle finger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew.
Kunal, on Saturday, shared a picture where he was seen showing his middle finger as he stood near a window to pose for the camera. "Preparing for tomorrow," he wrote in the caption. Soon after the stand-up comedian shared the photo, Twitterati slammed him for disrespecting doctors, nurses, rickshaw walas and others who provide essential services.
"Replying to @kunalkamra88 So u r showing Middle finger to Doctor & health care workers now!!Ok Don't worry Karma will be back and corona is watching you!!," wrote a user.
Another commented, "So far he was only banned from flying. Now with this finger showing, doctors must also refuse to attend to him and show him the finger instead."
Here's the post:
Kunal took to the miro-blogging website to reply to one of the comments and wrote, "I’m showing a middle finger to the PM’s marketing stunt at a time like this, epidemic seems to be underreported & our economy in anyway in state of panic...
He should realise that there’s no election around the corner & propose policies instead of these stunts..."
Check out his tweet here:
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has caused panic across the world.
In his speech, PM Modi called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm. He also asked people to stand at their doorways and balconies on March 22, which is also the day of the Junta Curfew and applaud the doctors and nurses and hospital staff, not to mention the staff at the airports who have tirelessly worked during this time.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infected people in India touched 315 on Saturday.
