'Disrespecting doctors and medical workers': Kunal Kamra slammed after showing 'middle finger' to PM's Janata Curfew appeal

Comedian Kunal Kamra is receiving flak for showing his middle finger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew.

Kunal, on Saturday, shared a picture where he was seen showing his middle finger as he stood near a window to pose for the camera. "Preparing for tomorrow," he wrote in the caption. Soon after the stand-up comedian shared the photo, Twitterati slammed him for disrespecting doctors, nurses, rickshaw walas and others who provide essential services.

"Replying to @kunalkamra88 So u r showing Middle finger to Doctor & health care workers now!!Ok Don't worry Karma will be back and corona is watching you!!," wrote a user.

Another commented, "So far he was only banned from flying. Now with this finger showing, doctors must also refuse to attend to him and show him the finger instead."

Here's the post: