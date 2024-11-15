Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters Promising Job In UP Govt, FIR Lodged

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father, Jagadish Singh Patani, was cheated of Rs 25 lakh after fraudsters promised him a job in the Uttar Pradesh government. Patani, a former police officer and a resident of Bareilly, fell prey to the conmen and paid the huge amount, only to realise his mistake much later.

According to initial information, Patani received a call on which the fraudster claimed to have connections with the higher-ups in the UP government, and promised to get him appointed as the chairman of the corporation body in UP state government' if the money was paid.

Patani fell prey to the fraud and transferred Rs 20 lakh into fake bank accounts and also gave Rs 5 lakh in cash.

When the work was not done despite paying the money, Patani realised he was cheated. He then filed a complaint with the Bareilly police and an FIR has now been lodged. The local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Disha and her family members are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Disha's latest film, Kanguva, released in theatres on November 15, and it has opened with mixed responses from the audience and critics. Also starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, the film has received praise for the performances by the actors. However, viewers have criticised the screenplay and the loud music and sound effects of the film.

Disha also has Welcome To The Jungle in her kitty, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, and others.

In an earlier interview, Disha had revealed how her father still feels awkward whenever he sees her photoshoots. "My parents know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family WhatsApp group. After all, he is a father," she had said.

She had also revealed that her mother stalks her on social media under a different name.