Disha Patani Bareilly House Firing: Two Juveniles Detained By Delhi Police

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s home in Bareilly was attacked on the morning of September 12, around 3:30 am, by two people on a motorbike, identified as Ravindra and Arun, members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang. In the latest development, Delhi Police have detained two juveniles in connection with the firing at Patani’s residence.

Two Juveniles Detained By Delhi Police

The Delhi Police told ANI that their Special Cell has detained two juveniles, both apprehended in Delhi, in connection with the firing at Patani's home in Bareilly.

After the firing, a case was immediately registered at Kotwali Police Station, and the matter was taken up on priority by state authorities and two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, involved in the firing, were gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Crime Intelligence Unit in Ghaziabad. The encounter took place five days after the attack at the Patani household.

Disha Patani's Father Thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Shooters Killed In Encounter

Confirming the action, Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, expressed gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said, "From me and my family, I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath. As he had assured me, action was taken under his guidance and the culprits were tracked down in such a short time."

Sharing details on the incident, Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (Special Cell), said, "In a joint operation of Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana STF, two active criminals of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang were injured in a shoot-out near Tronica City, Ghaziabad…Both accused were directly involved in a firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly."

As of now, Disha Patani has not made any statement regarding the firing at her residence.