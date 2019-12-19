Disha, Kriti and Sara are the richest newbies to debut on 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Newbies like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan have made their debut on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. The divas may be at their infant stage in Bollywood, but still managed to make good money with several brand endorsements on and off social media.

Kriti Sanon at rank 38, managed to deliver commercial hits with films like Kalank, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. Besides, she also features in several commercials such as Urban Clap, Whirlpool and Faces Canada to name a few. Kriti earned Rs 8.09 crore.

Disha at rank 43, who starred only in one film this year – Salman Khan’s Bharat, didn’t have much contribution to cinema. However, she flaunted several brands like MAC, Calvin Klein and Pepsi, which indeed make for a good profile. She earned Rs 5.8 crore, and has already signed two films- KTina and Radhe.

Sara Ali Khan at rank 66, has become a Bollywood favourite, and earned Rs 5.75 crore. She delivered films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She is currently prepping for her upcoming films Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal sequel. Sara has been the face of several brands such as Garnier, Fanta and Veet to name a few.

"The inevitability of such lists being dominated by men, which itself tells a tale of the lack of pay parity across genders in every local film industry and in every sport. In cricket, a whopping Rs 6.5 crore separates top men players from the women when it comes to the central contract. But when it comes to performance, there is no gap," said Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.

There are 30 women on the list this year, up from 17 in 2018. The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame. The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

With inputs from IANS