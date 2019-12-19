Virat-Anushka beat Ranveer-Deepika as Forbes richest celebrity couple of 2019

Forbes Celebrity 100 list of 2019 is out. With new names making to the club of top 10, this year has many first timers. For starters, Indian skipper Virat Kohli beat Akshay Kumar as the richest celeb to top the list, ranking number one.

Meanwhile his wife and actress Anushka Sharma made it to the twenty first position, despite having no films released this year. Virat earnings for 2019 were Rs 252.72 crore, while Anushka earned Rs 28.67 crore.

On the other hand, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have made it to the top ten list together, where the former is at number seven, as his wife narrowly makes it to number 10. Ranveer delivered only one film Gully Boy this year, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars, and even scored well at the box office. Deepika on the other hand had no releases this year.

Ranveer earned Rs 118.2 crore this year, whereas Deepika made only Rs 48 crore. The coming year can be fruitful for DeepVeer though, courtesy an array of releases.

Deepika is gearing for her upcoming release Chhapaak, which is based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the film ’83, where he will be essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev.