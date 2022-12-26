Director’s Cut: Will Kabir Bedi play a terrorist in Kesar? Shravan Tiwari has this to say...

Shravan Tiwari |

Shravan Tiwari known to have directed the film 706 and the Kamathipura web series, has completed shooting his upcoming film Aazam: Rise Of A New Don. It stars Jimmy Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta. Under the banner BMX Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, it is produced by M.B.Shyani. It will be released in March 2023. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Poster of Aazam: Rise Of A New Don |

Opening up about his film Aazam Rise Of A New Don, Shravan shares, “Aazam is the story of a gangster. It is a combination of mind games and the story of one night. It also involves an old mafia don who is going to die. Raza Murad is playing this character. Abhimanyu plays the character of Raza Murad’s son. There are many different people who are working with him who wish to be the successor of Mumbai’s underworld. Jimmy is one of his friends, who plays the character of Javed.”

A still from Aazam: Rise Of A New Don |

Jimmy has appeared in similar films in the past. Elaborating about his role and why he cast him, Shravan says, “Jimmy is playing the hero in this film. The undercurrent concept is not hitting bullets directly; it’s like the film Parinda (1989). Like everyone else, even Jimmy’s character has an eye on the chair. He feels this is the right time to obtain it.”

When asked about his experience of working with Jimmy, Shravan states, “Jimmy is a director’s actor. He is completely devoted to the director. It is a very pleasant experience working with him. Jimmy is a very simple person and he totally submits to the director.”

Raza Murad in a still from Aazam: Rise Of A New Don |

He then talks about another project he’s working on. “I am doing a film based on a Kashmiri terrorist. It’s the story of an 85-year-old Kashmiri terrorist. The film is titled Kesar. Jennifer Vinglet or Gul Panag will be seen in the lead role. There is also a police inspector who is posted in Mumbai. It is not inspired by any real story. Hitler tried to put his DNA in every woman so there could be many more Hitlers born. That experiment of his failed as every single child died and only one or two children survived. This is inspired with a single thought of a terrorist who always feels how he can bring up the forthcoming generation like him,” he reveals.

Abhimanyu Singh in a still from Aazam: Rise Of A New Don |

When asked who will play the role of the terrorist, Shravan says, “We had asked Rajat Kapoor but he has refused to play this pivotal role. We are looking forward to Kabir Bedi or Mohan Agashe. Both of them will look perfect in a Kashmiri look. Abhimanyu Singh is playing the role of an NIA officer in the film.”

He concludes, “After this I am going to do a film with Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. There is also a seven episode web series titled Murshid (also with Kay Kay), which has been completed. It was stuck due to Covid but now we can go ahead with it.”