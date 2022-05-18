Director's Cut: 'Ganesh Acharya has exhibited his acting prowess to the best of his skills in Dehati Disco,' shares Manoj Sharma

Director Manoj Sharma’s upcoming film Dehati Disco stars Ganesh Acharya in the lead role. It is based on the father-son relationship and will release on May 27. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the film, Manoj shares, “As the title suggests, Dehati Disco is based on desi dance. Since masterji (Ganesh) is playing the father, so it’s his dehati signature which represents him. It’s an emotional story of Bhola (the father), and Bhima (his son). Desi dances that belong to the rural area are being represented well.”

When asked how was it to direct Ganesh, Manoj explains, “Masterji has done acting in ABCD. Yes, in this film, he has a full-fledged lead role. Masterji is a legend in his field of dance. His character in his age group has done a wonderful job. In any scene, he will not be identified as Ganesh Acharya but as his character Bhola. The audience will enter the theatre thinking about choreographer Ganesh Acharya, but after they watch the film, they will only see Bhola and Bhima on the big screen.”

Talking about how the public will react to seeing Ganesh as the leading man, Manoj says, “The answer is with the public. I can’t even tell you about my direction as when the film is thrown out in the public domain, it’s for the public, and they are the rightful beings to decide about the film. I can assure you that we have all worked as a team and given our best. Masterji has exhibited his acting prowess to the best of his skills. I am sure the audience will love him. He has worked very hard, and I have also done my job well, leaving no stone unturned.”

Manoj talks about his expectations from the film. “My expectations are simple. We have made this film with our hearts totally immersed in the story and every aspect of filmmaking. We wish the audiences love the film and encourage us to make many more films ahead,” he says.

Manoj’s next film is titled Khalli Balli and stars Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra. “It’s a horror-comedy and has lots of dhamaal. The pivotal role in this film is played by Dharamji. Roja fame Madhoo (Shah) is making a comeback through this film. Its release date has yet not been locked. We are in discussion to release it sometime in August this year,” he reveals.

Elaborating a little about Khalli Balli, Manoj says, “It is about a female, and we are justifying that she feels she is around Mr. India. She feels someone is touching her. This concept has been woven in an interesting way.”

Dharmendra has an interesting role in the film. “Dharamji is playing the character of a psychologist. It’s a different character. He is everyone’s idol, and I was always keen on working with him. I had started as an assistant with director Anil Sharma in Tahalka, so I have been associated with him since then. Dharamji loved the character and knew he was playing the key role,” Manoj states.

