Director Nikkhil Advani Says Bollywood Has No Unity: 'We Are Busy Competing With Each Other'

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, best known for directing films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China, Batla House and others, has opened up about the lack of unity in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker said that people in Bollywood don't work together in harmony to build a healthy fraternity unlike those working in the South film industry. In one of his latest interviews, Nikkhil also claimed that Bollywood celebrities are always 'competing' with each other.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Nikkhil said that now people don't work like late legendary filmmakers Yash Chopra and Yash Johar.

"The Hindi film industry has no unity. Being a kid and seeing what people like Yash Chopra and Yash Johar used to do… you hear stories of these people and how they used to work, we don’t have that. We are busy competing with each other. We don’t celebrate each other," he reportedly said.

Nikkhil further added, "The first thing we have to do is come together and say we are one. We don’t agree on anything."

The director also mentioned that makers 'break' rules in spite of deciding and agreeing on no paid articles and a cap on marketing, among other things. "There is no agreement on windows (from theatrical to OTT) or distribution model. Each one is for themselves. Vidhu Vinod Chopra will try and do something, be some kind of a rebel, everyone will say ‘wow’ and then say, ‘paagal hai,'" he added.

Further praising the South film industry, Nikkhil stated that they not only make films that connect to the audience but they have also understood how to strategically release them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikkhil is gearing up for the release of Vedaa which stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. Written by Aseem Arora, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024.