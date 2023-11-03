Director Nagraj Manjule Talks About The Theft Of His National Award |

This Diwali, Naal 2 film team is all set to take the viewers to the next level of cinematic experience, a notch above the moviegoers were left with at the end of the original film, ensured noted director, producer and actor Nagraj Manjule on Thursday when his team visited Navshakti/The Free Press Journal office.

The iconic film that had stood true to its title – ‘Naal’ – meaning the umbilical chord, in striking the chord with the art lovers and common people as well. The film depicted the struggle of a small boy who was raised by foster mother and later in the story comes across his real mother. The dilemma and emotional churning of the trio – the real mother, foster mother and the boy – was portrayed with masterly excellence and exility, without the use of a single word or dialogue, left the audiences spellbound at the end of the film; has become a signature of Nagraj Manjule by now. It takes the film and the viewers to the pinnacle of cinematic experience.

Naal 2 team assured that the sequel of the film that is slated to be released on November 10, will take it ahead from the point where the viewers were left the last time in the theaters. No wonder that the actors Shrinivas Pokale who played little boy Chaitu, Deepti Devi who played the real mother Parvati and Devika Daftardar who enacted the foster mother Sumi, have become household names. The film directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti has now become a milestone in Marathi film industry.

The star cast of Naal 2 including Nagaraj Manjule, Shrinivas Pokale, Devika Daftardar, Deepti Devi and child artist Trisha Thosar who is playing Chimi (Revati) in the sequel along with business head of Zee Studios Mangesh Kulkarni visited the office of Navshakti/FPJ and had a discussion with the editorial staff. The conversation included topics ranging from idea of the upcoming sequel to state of affairs of Marathi film industry, the transformation it is going through in terms of content, technology, distribution platforms and changing profile of the moviegoers and their taste.

Nagaraj Manjule also shared the experience of working with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan while making the film Jhund that depicts the struggle of underprivileged children who take to the football to vent out their frustration with life and go on to excel in the soccer field.

He also shared his feelings after his national award trophy was stolen. “I did not even try to search the thief because that would not have allowed me to concentrate on my next project. They stole my trophy but the award is going to be associated with my name always,” he said.

Mangesh Kulkrani said that it was a remarkable feat that the first Marathi film produced my non-Marathi director won the national award and received wide acclaim from the viewers. Now its sequel is being released which will live up to the expectation of the viewers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)