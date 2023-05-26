Director Manish Tiwary on Chidiakhana, 'It’s not a mediocre film'

Manish Tiwary |

Director Manish Tiwary, who has previously helmed films like Dil Dosti Etc and Issaq, is ready with his next project titled Chidiakhana. The film, which stars Ritvik Sahore, Avneet Kaur, Prashant Narayanan, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Govind Namdev, in pivotal roles, will release in cinema theatres on June 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the story of Chidiakhana, Manish shares, “It has multiple characters and their own individual arch and football is just an excuse. It talks about many different struggles that every individual faces. It’s also about the existence of the underdogs. So many people are victims of circumstances and they emerge victorious. They come out in the open and survive in the best way that they can adapt to.”

He adds, “It’s a layered story around this Bihari boy (Ritvik) who has a passion to play football. He faces innumerable hardships. He finds a coach and a father figure, played by Prashant. It also talks about different cultures of Mumbai. Everyone finds a place.”

When asked how was the film’s idea conceptualised, Manish explains, “I attended a debate with an internationally celebrated author. The late Kiran Nagarkar was telling us how Marathwada had its own struggle but Mumbai has always seen people living together here. I am also from Bihar and I was just thinking who could be my vulnerable character in this film and I felt who was better than a kid.”

Films in theatres are not doing so well at the moment. However, Manish is confident that his film deserves to be released in cinema halls only. “The credit should go to NFDC. I’m using my own funds and releasing the film. It’s a challenge but I want the people to watch this film. This film has to be enjoyed in the theatres only so I essentially wanted to bring it to theatres for people to be entertained and know it’s the survival of the fittest. I accept the challenge.”

When asked how he will manage it all, pat comes the reply, “It’s not a mediocre film, it is a bigger part. It may be made with a medium budget. It has a huge message as well.”

He concludes, “We are trying to bring this film to schools and colleges. Basically, this kind of film needs word of mouth which creates a buzz. One advantage for such films is that after it is successful it can be seen by many people.”