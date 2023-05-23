Actor Prashant Narayanan on 'Chidiakhana': “It’s not a simple story

A still from the film |

Prashant Narayanan has won hearts with his performances and choice of role. The actor, who was last seen in the web series, Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti, is gearing up for the release of the sports drama ‘Chidiakhana’.

Talking about the intriguing story of the movie, Prashant says, “It is an interesting thriller. The film touches on several aspects of our lives. The story follows a Bihari boy who settles down in Maharashtra, and the struggles he faces while adjusting. The movie is not just about football. It has many interesting facets for the audiences, which they may relate to in their real life as well.”

The movie is directed by Manish Tiwary and stars seasoned actors like Ritvik Sahore, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Avneet Kaur, Govind Namdev, and Aanjjan Srivastav. Sharing his experience of working with the director, Prashant says, “Manish always does deep, intriguing, and meaningful cinema. I like to work with him. He tries different things that have not been attempted before and that’s where I come in as an actor.”

Adding further he says, “It’s not a simple story; it’s a universal topic which people need to experience. Chidiakhana’s is not like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is nothing nonsensical. It has been made with a lot of love and hard work. It is not paraphernalia which you can be comfortable with. The whole idea was that the captain of the ship had handled the entire film with grit and seriousness as he wants to send a good message and entertain people.”

From a psychopathic killer in Murder 3 to a naxal leader, Prashant played diverse characters. Ask him what he plays next and he replies, “After this, I have a project where I'm playing this poor encounter specialist. It is written and directed by Manish Gupta. Then I have a Kannada film lined up for release. I have about four to four releases, so we shall talk again. This is a good inning for me.”

Is it inspired by real-life encounter specialists like Pradeep Sharma or Daya Nayak? He laughs and says, “I think both these people are very rich. Playing the poor encounter specialist is the most exciting part of this film.”

Chidiakhana will release in theatres on June 2.

Read Also 8 A.M. Metro fame Gulshan Devaiah reveals THIS shocking thing about Kantara star Rishab Shetty