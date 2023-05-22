Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Aishwarya Sharma's shocking revelation about Rekha: Everytime she calls us...

Aishwarya Sharma | Pic: Instagram/aisharma812

Aishwarya Sharma, who rose to fame with the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is currently filming the action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, will premiere on Colors TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with the TV actress for an exclusive chat.

When we asked her what is she doing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, pat comes the reply, “God knows! Honestly, this is the first time I am going to do all the stunts and performing tasks with the animals. I am really scared, but this is a challenge. I have accepted it and I am moving forward now."

Gone are those days when there were no proper facilities for action scenes. Aishwarya also has a mentor in Rohit Shetty. She shares, “It’s a good thing that we are getting all the precautions now while doing action scenes. Nobody would like to risk their lives. We obviously don’t want to jump on boxes like they did during the earlier times. Abhi toh nahin karvate hai boxes par jump we are lucky.”

When quizzed if she fears any stunt or what scares her in real life, Aishwarya reveals, “I fear everything honestly. I don’t know what one particular fear I have. I’m just going to overcome my fear.”

In the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya’s real life husband Neil Bhatt, has been snatched by another woman. She laughs and responds, “You can’t snatch anyone’s husband in real life. Neil I met and it was amazing. We have common similarities. It happened as we were meant to be together.”

Aishwarya being an outsider had to struggle a lot before making it big. She recalls, “I started my journey with TV. It’s been eight long years. I started doing character roles and slowly I have reached so far till KKK 13. I have gone through a huge struggle but my hard work is paying me off now.”

Legendary actress Rekha had come to bless Aishwarya and Neil on their wedding day. “Rekha maa I love her so much! She has become an important part of our life. Everytime she calls us and watches our shows, she observes and also advises us. I am glad she watches our shows. She is an inspiration. Rekha calls us children... hum bahut khush naseeb hain that aisi kalakar and such a beautiful lady shares such closeness with us,” she gushes.

“Rekha maa keeps asking me, ‘How can you bring tears in your eyes so easily? Mujh se toh yeh sab nahin ho sakta! You are a wonderful actor…’ I don’t know how should I take this compliment… it’s really huge for me. As a couple she loves both of us so much and always blesses us,” Aishwarya concludes.