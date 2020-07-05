Dino Morea opens up about turning producer for Helmet

Dino Morea made his acting debut with the TV series Captain Vyom and Bollywood debut with the hit Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. After that, there was no looking back for the actor. Dino was lauded for his performance in movies like Raaz, Gunaah, Aksar and several others. Then there came a time when Dino was missing in action from Bollywood, at least. He did a television show and a few special appearances in Hindi movies like Happy New Year, Alone. He also did a Tamil film in 2017. And then after three years, Dino made his digital debut with the Karisma Kapoor-starrer Mentalhood. And, now, he dons the producer's hat for the second time with 'Helmet', which stars Pranutan Behl and Aparshakti.

He was a successful actor, so what led him to film production? “Yes, I was pretty successful as an actor, until the offers that started to come my way were just terrible. So, I decided not to be a part of terrible films. Thereafter, to still be a part of the filmmaking process, I decided to produce. Jism 2 which was my company, DM Movies, first film production. Helmet is the second and there are a few more lined-up,” he says.

Speaking about his experience as a producer, Dino says, “I worked very hard, it is a tough process. But when you see your film being released after all the hard work, it is a beautiful feeling. I learnt a lot with my first experience (Jism 2) as I was hands-on in every department of the filmmaking process.

Moving on to the latest offering from his production house, Dino explains, “Helmet is a social satire, it's a funny take on men and how sometimes they feel shy while buying condoms. Hence, HELMET is an aphorism for condoms. My director Satram Ramani was the one who came to me with the idea. He had worked with me as an AD on Jism 2. We then developed the idea into a superb screenplay. We wanted good actors and we got some of the best talent for this film. Aparshakti Khurrana, Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Varma...we couldn't have for anything more. We also have a terrific music album featuring five tracks from popular musicians of today.”

The coronavirus pandemic has put everything on hold. Ask him when he plans to release his film, given the uncertain times, Dino says, “We haven’t decided yet. There is still post-production to finish. Once it is ready will we decide the release date.”

On acting front, Dino will next be seen in the second season of Mentalhood.