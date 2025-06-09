 Diljit Dosanjh Subtly Clears The Air About Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Rumoured Involvement In Sardaar Ji 3
Diljit Dosanjh Subtly Clears The Air About Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Rumoured Involvement In Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh subtly put an end to speculation about collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. He recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the Punjabi film and a section of social media users believed that the t-shirt he wore featured photo of Hania. Taking to Instagram, he shared full photo of his t-shirt, quashing rumours about Hania

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has subtly put an end to speculation about collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. For those unversed, Diljit recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the Punjabi film and a section of social media users believed that the t-shirt he wore featured photo of Hania.

This came after reports suggested that Hania might be replaced from the film following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were killed and further strained India-Pakistan relations. Pakistani celebs have also been banned from working in India.

However, just a few hours after netizens speculated Hania's presence in the photo, Diljit cleared the air.

Pakistani Celebs Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan React To India's Operation Sindoor: 'Families Are...
article-image

In the photo which he shared earlier, only a part of his t-shirt was visible. While the full face of the woman was not seen, fans felt it was Hania's photo. Taking to his Instagram story on Monday (June 9), Diljit shared full photo of his t-shirt, subtly quashing the rumours about Hania.

It may be mentioned that the t-shirt featured the face of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh. Diljit did not write anything along with the photo. Take a look at his post here:

There has been no official confirmation regarding Hania's continued involvement in Sardaar Ji 3.

Sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, "Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels. SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June. Teaser Coming Soon." The photo also featured Neeru Bajwa and other actresses.

Check out his post here:

Hania Aamir's anti-India comments

Hania had called India's Operation Sindoor 'cowardly'. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty-plain and simple. You don't get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn't strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you."

Hania and several other Pakistani celebrities faced Instagram restrictions in India after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

