Diljit Dosanjh REACTS To Reports Of Him Being ‘Touchy’ With Taylor Swift On Dinner Date |

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California this year in April, is now making headlines for his dinner date with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

A news report shared by Diljit on Twitter claimed that he got 'touchy' with Taylor at a restaurant in Vancouver. It stated, "Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch"

Reacting to the same, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, "There is something called privacy.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Their dinner outing comes days after Swift broke up with Matty Healy after dating him for a month. Previously, she was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. They parted ways after six years of being together.

Read Also Taylor Swift-Matty Healy Breakup After Dating For A Month

Diljit became a household with songs such as 'Proper Patola' 'Do You Know' and 'Patiala Peg', among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

Diljit starred in Bollywood films such as 'Phillauri', 'Soorma', 'Welcome To New York', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari', and 'Good Newwz', among others.

He is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in 'The Crew'.

Besides that, he will also be seen in the upcoming biopic 'Chamkila'. Helmed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali it also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.