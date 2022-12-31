Dil Diyaan Gallaan actress Kaveri Priiyam says, 'I never gave up on myself and kept working harder'

Kaveri Priiyam |

Kaveri Priiyam is currently basking in the success of her show Dil Diyaan Gallaan - Dil Ki Baatein. She is being lauded for her performance as its female protagonist Amrita. It is currently telecast on Sony SAB. The actress is known for being a part of shows like Naagin 2 and Shakti among others. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her acting journey, Kaveri says, “I came to Mumbai and I was completely new here and I didn’t know where and how to begin. I started giving auditions and started getting smaller roles. That’s the reason I took up whatever came to me as I wanted a basic understanding of how things work and how shooting is. It made me watch and learn a lot of things. As they say where there is will, there is way. I always wanted to play a protagonist and eventually I started working on those lines. I never gave up on myself and I kept working harder and harder each day.”

The actress also turned entrepreneur and when asked if a plan B is needed to secure one’s future in the entertainment industry, she explains, “The idea hit me when the lockdown began. Everybody was home, looking for work and the industry was shut. It was then I decided that I should have a plan B because no matter how much I earn through this field it is always very dicey. It was then that I decided to open a restaurant because even during lockdown, people were ordering food from outside. I really like to feed people and I’m very fond of good food.”

Opening up about her current show, Kaveri says, “The show is all about family relations, broken ties and misunderstandings due to miscommunication. I feel all of this has happened in everyone’s life at some point or the other. I also come from a huge family and all these things are a part and parcel of such big families and because of which I could relate to the character of Amrita.”

She adds, “And yes, there are absolutely amazing actors working with me in the show and it is my pleasure to be between them and watch them act and learn from them.”

On a parting note, we ask her if she wants to act in movies or web series. “I feel it is difficult for TV actors to take up a web show or film because they are so busy with their own TV show. Television does not give you enough space to go out and give auditions to things on other platforms. So for a TV actor to do web series or film they have to take a break from TV otherwise it is very very difficult,” she concludes.