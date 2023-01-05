Digital creator and actor Surbhi Rathore celebrates Christmas in Dubai

We still can't get over the merry vibes and beautiful memories of Christmas. Dinner parties, clubbing all night, family get-togethers—different people celebrated it in their own ways! And so did Surbhi Rathore. The digital creator is always seen taking delight in all the festivals. Speaking of Christmas, she went to the city of gold, Dubai!

The actress dropped three stunning posts this holiday season for her fans. She first shared a reel disclosing her Christmas outfit, where we can see her wearing a sizzling red mini dress with white knee-high boots and reindeer hair bands. This Mrs. Santa Claus outfit was loved by netizens, and they couldn't stop lauding her.

Similarly, Surbhi Rathore posted a transition reel in her travel outfit with a bag at the airport, and the next second she walked towards the big, green Christmas tree in a stunning outfit. The digital creator then posted a picture of herself standing in front of the huge and well-lit golden reindeer at The Dubai Mall. She wore a shimmery white minidress from Urbanic with a Christmas cap and grabbed a white clutch bag. Surbhi looked extremely breathtaking in all these looks, and we couldn't get enough of her. Wouldn't you agree too?

The digital creator knows a thing or two about winning hearts with her festive special looks. We hope you didn't forget her Halloween look, did you? She seemed truly gorgeous! Whether it is Diwali, Navratri, or Ganesh Chaturthi, Surbhi Rathore never misses a chance to amaze her followers with her blazing festive looks!

The digital creator is worth her salt. She is held in high regard for her unmatched fashion sense. However, her amazing content doesn't only cater to fashion enthusiasts. Surbhi Rathore is also a traveller and prefers keeping her feed diversified by narrating travel stories from different countries. While she is currently enjoying her winter vacation in Dubai, the digital creator was recently seen touring beautiful Vietnam. She has also been to Turkey.

Besides digital creation, Surbhi Rathore is also an emerging actor and was last seen in the music video, Pehla Pyaar. We hope that she will keep delighting us with her fashion flair and travel stories.