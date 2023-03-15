Digangana Suryavanshi on making OTT debut with Zeenat Aman's Showstopper: 'Couldn't have asked for a better role'

Digangana Suryavanshi is all set to make her OTT debut with Showstopper, also starring veteran star Zeenat Aman. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview.

Sharing her experience of working on the show, Digangana says, “It was really fun. It was almost like a joyride to shoot for the show. The conversations in between scenes and chit chatting with co-stars and the other people, the entire thing felt very warm. In totality, I'm happy because it's a narrative I wanted to be a part of. That is something I’m excited about.”

The actress is very happy to finally enter the world of OTT. “It feels great. I was asked why I’m not doing anything on the web. I enjoyed this and I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. I feel OTT has given an opportunity for all of us to play characters that you might not necessarily see in films,” she explains.

Opening up about her role, the actress shares that it is one of her most different roles yet. “I feel it’s a role where I get to play too many roles. It has many layers and shades. I get to be different in different stages. That’s something I want the audience to see. I said yes to this project mostly because of our director Manish Harishankarji. When he narrated the script, I was convinced he had put up a great show. I loved the part he narrated to me and the way it was written.”

Digangana is all praise for Zeenat Aman. Calling her professional and grounded, the actress gushes, “I love her! When you meet her you won’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, this person has done so much in life’. She is super humble. When I met her, I was like, ‘Awww, what a pretty person’. I just wanted to speak to her a lot more. I kind of knew that the way she looks at the industry today because she has witnessed what it was like back then, it is really an experience I would like to hear.”

Digangana reveals that the story of Showstopper is quite relevant in today’s time, even though it’s not a subject that has ever been talked about openly in public. “It’s a relevant subject. The characters and issues are very relatable. But another topic that has been touched about is that there are issues in life which exist but you don’t really look at them. Sometimes we don’t have the time and energy to talk about them, so the series touches upon topics like that. It will be a treat to watch the show. It's very pleasant to the eyes. You can watch it with your family, your lover or alone,” she signs off.