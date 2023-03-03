Zeenat Aman to make OTT debut with web series on bra fitters

Zeenat Aman | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman is all set to make her OTT debut with a web series titled Showsttopper. The actress will also make her acting comeback after a gap of four years.

According to several media reports, Zeenat Aman will be seen as an 'elderly woman with modeling exposure' in the web series. The show will reportedly address the oft-ignored subject of lingerie fitting and introduce the concept of bra fitting and specialists who deal with it called bra fitters.

The show will be directed by Manish Harishankar. Recently, Zeenat Aman's picture with the director was also surfaced on social media. In the picture, they were seen reading and discussing the script.

In 2019, the actress was seen as Sakeena Begum in Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Panipat.

When Zeenat Aman addressed speculations of her acting comeback

Earlier this month, Zeenat Aman addressed speculations of her return to the silver screen. The veteran star also revealed she is learning several online lingo.

Clarifying that she is not returning to the silver screen, the actress wrote, "There’s been some speculation that my presence here (Instagram) is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging. The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands."

She added, "I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character. I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart. Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform.

The actress rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and in the same year, she stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside legendary actor Dev Anand.

Zeenat Aman made a mark in the Hindi film industry within a short span by working in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Dostana, and others.