Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Allu Arjun's offer for Pushpa 2 song after Oo Antava success?

A still from Oo Antava | YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise became a huge hit when the film released. Samantha's sexy dance moves became one of the highlights of the film and the song was loved by the audience.

According to several media reports, Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule director Sukumar has approached Samantha once again for yet another special dance number in the sequel. However, the actress has reportedly rejected the offer.

News reports further state that Samantha is not ready to do special numbers at this point in her career. The makers are 'trying hard' to convince her and Sukumar has also created a small character for Samantha and connected it to the storyline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. It was earlier scheduled to release in February, however, it will now hit the big screens in April 2023.

Samantha has also begun the shoot of Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the second half of January 2023. She also has Kushi in her kitty, in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

A few days back, it was also reported that Samantha has signed a Hindi film with Akshay Kumar, however, there was no confirmation of this yet.

