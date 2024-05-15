Did Lyricist Hasrat Abandon Guide Song Din Dhal Jaye Because He Was Offended By Dev Anand? Here's The Truth

Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman |

The song Din Dhal Jaye from the film Guide (1965), featuring Dev Anand, and Waheeda Rehman is a timeless classic song that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers since its release.

The melodious track encapsulates the bittersweet emotions of longing and melancholy composed by the legendary music director S.D. Burman and penned by Shailendra. But do you know that Hasrat was the first lyricist to create the song for the film, but then it was originally created by Shailendra.

Did Hasrat Abandon Guide Song Din Dhal Jaye Because Of Dev Anand

Recently, a X (formerly Twitter) user Shekhar Iyer shared an anecdote about Hasrat being the lyricist of the song and how quit the track because of the indifferences with Dev Anand. He tweeted, “Hasrat was the initial lyricist of this song. There was a small problem when Hasarat wrote the first line “Din dhal jaye”. Both Dev and Vijay did not like this line and asked him to remove this line. Hasrat got offended. He refused to remove the line and he chose to quit instead.”

Here's The Truth Behind Hasrat Exit

While, addressing the user comment on X, the musicologist, Pavan Jha, shared, that his lyrics were rejected by the Anand Brothers, and later Shailendra penned the track. “Kuchh Bhi? Hasrat wrote "Ham me hi thi na koi baat" for this situation, which was rejected by the Anand brothers.. and Shailendra was called - "Din dhal jaaye" by Shailendra only,” his tweet reads.

All About Din Dhal Jaye

Talking about the iconic song, Din Dhal Jaye it is a soul-stirring rendition that beautifully captures the essence of love and loss. It resonates with listeners, transcending generations and evoking nostalgia for all the people in love. The song has the melodious voice of Mohd. Rafi, and is under the label of Saregama India Ltd.