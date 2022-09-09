Did 'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur rubbish reports of Vijay Deverkonda's 'Jana Gana Mana' being shelved?

Charmme Kaur, Vijay Deverkonda and Puri Jagannadh |

'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur has reacted to rumours that have been doing the rounds ever since the film flopped at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film failed to impress the audience. The much-hyped film also marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay.

After the film's failure, it was reported that Vijay’s next film 'Jana Gana Mana (JGM)' with Puri Jagannadh has been shelved. It was also said that director Puri was leaving his Mumbai flat after the film suffered huge loss.

Strongly reacting to the rumours, Charmme tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 . Meanwhile, RIP rumours."

However, the producer did not clearly mention which rumour she was referring to.

Rumours rumours rumours!

All rumours are fake!

Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 ..

Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

It may be mentioned that Charmme had announced a few days back that she is taking a break from social media. The former actress had shared the news on Twitter as 'Liger' continued to languish in theatres.

"Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic)," she had tweeted.

Led by Vijay Deverakonda, 'Liger' released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to mixed reviews.

At the box office, the movie registered a strong opening with Rs 33 crore on its day one but was unable to maintain momentum.

'Liger' also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles with a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Jagannadh and Kaur's banner Puri Connects produced the movie alongside Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.