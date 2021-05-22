Did hybrid release of Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' go awry?

Mumbai: When Salman Khan announced his much-awaited Eid release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" would have a hybrid release, there were mixed reactions all around. With theatrical release mainly in the overseas market besides a negligible number of halls in India, "Radhe" dropped on the pay-per-view (PPV) platform Zeeplex for viewers in the country. The industry was looking at a new way of taking films to the viewers, one that had never been tried out in the country before.

A week after the film's release on May 13, the question doing the rounds among fans is an obvious one: Is "Radhe" a hit or a flop, given its new strategy of hybrid release?

Zee has announced that the film saw 4.2 million views across its online and DTH platforms on day one, adding that the heavy traffic temporarily brought servers down on that day, according to a report in livemint.com. Thereafter an elaborate publicity drive by the makers has been flaunting that figure as a reason to rejoice.