Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan's sister Arpita dumped Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who's currently dating Malaika Arora, believes in keeping his personal life away from the limelight. However, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor had once opened up about his break up with superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita.
Arjun and Arpita started dating each other when the 'Finding fanny' actor was just 18 years old. Their relationship lasted for almost two years before Arpita decided to dump him.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun had revealed details about his break up and shared that he was working as an assistant director in Salman Khan's 'Salaam-E-Ishq' when Arpita broke up with him.
He had stated that his 'first and only serious relationship' was with Arpita Khan and even Salman Bhai had accepted the young lovebirds.
"In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side," the actor was quoted as saying.
Talking about how the break up affected him, Arjun had shared, "I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in Salaam-E-Ishq and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction and felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me."
In the same interview, Kapoor had revealed that even after the break up, he would hang out with Salman as he was a "friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point."
Currently, Arjun Kapoor is dating Salman Khan's ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora.
Arbaaz and Malaika called it quits in 2016, after being married for 18 years. The former couple are still on cordial terms with each other.
Meanwhile, Arpita Khan is happily married to actor Aayush Sharma. They tied the knot in 2014.
On the work front, the 35-year-old actor, who started his journey as an assistant director and made his acting debut in 2012 with Yash Raj Films' romantic drama 'Ishaqzaade', was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.
Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. Arjun will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police'.
