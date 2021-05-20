Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan's sister Arpita dumped Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who's currently dating Malaika Arora, believes in keeping his personal life away from the limelight. However, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor had once opened up about his break up with superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita.

Arjun and Arpita started dating each other when the 'Finding fanny' actor was just 18 years old. Their relationship lasted for almost two years before Arpita decided to dump him.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun had revealed details about his break up and shared that he was working as an assistant director in Salman Khan's 'Salaam-E-Ishq' when Arpita broke up with him.

He had stated that his 'first and only serious relationship' was with Arpita Khan and even Salman Bhai had accepted the young lovebirds.

"In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side," the actor was quoted as saying.