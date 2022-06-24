Did Chris Hemsworth copy Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante' stunt in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'?

There is no doubt that Chris Hemsworth cannot pull off any kickass stunt and the God Of Thunder has now managed to steal the hearts of his Indian fans again.

In the recently released promo of the much-awaited Marvel Studios' ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, Chris seems to be seen enacting the same stunt as Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

The resemblance is so uncanny that fans took to social media to point it out: