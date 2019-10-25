Did an A-lister producer pay Rs 35-40 crore to silence a #MeToo victim?

Another shocking revelation has come out just a year after #MeToo movement, which unveiled many dirty secrets of Bollywood from behind the camera. The majority of the accused are walking scot-free resuming their life like nothing had happened. The movement which brought out many unexpected, respected names of the industry, seems has died a slow death.

But according to the leading daily's report we have received another shocking revelation which makes zero sense of this entire #MeToo movement. A Deccan Chronicle report states that Rs 35-40 crore was paid to the whistle-blower who was ready to come out and speak about being victimised by a certain 'A-lister'. The report further says that the name of the producer who often brags about being 'friendly' with almost all the actresses he has signed, didn't come out either.

The #MeToo movement started in India when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss during a dance sequence. Tanushree Dutta had filed an FIR against Nana at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. She had also mentioned the involvement of director Rakesh Sarang, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and producer Samee Siddiqui in the report.