Dhruva Natchathiram: Filmmaker Gautham Menon Asked To Pay ₹8 Crores To Ensure Release Of His Much-Delayed Film

The release of Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram has left fans of the Tamil film in disarray as it's fate remains uncertain, owing to Menon's financial crisis.

Having admitted in several interviews of his in the past that lack of finances is what propelled him to take up acting, Menon has now been asked to submit ₹8 Crores in payment at the Chennai High Court, in order to ensure a seamless release for the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer.

With the film slated for release on November 24, unfortunately, the bookings are not as active in homestate Tamil Nadu and other key locations, down South. Menon's financial issues remain unsolved despite several distributors and other stakeholders offering aid. This is because of an unreasonable demand put forth before Menon that hasn't particularly convinced him.

In production since 2016, Dhruva Natchathiram will go down in Tamil cinema as one of the most prolonged film productions in history, with eight years having passed since it was announced. Despite Menon having secured booking in the US and UK, industry murmurs and lack of clarity around the film's release, has led to a lot of confusion, suggesting chances of another delay.

GVM has been single-handedly endorsing his own directorial with little to no support from other leading stakeholders involved including lead actor Chiyaan Vikram. The actor whose next release is Thangalaan, seems to be more inclined towards promoting the Pa Ranjith directorial. With no promotional posts about Dhruva Natchathiram on his feed, the actor's disassociation from the film has been very concerning for his fans.

ABOUT DHRUVA NATCHATHIRAM

The film is based on the life of a spy John played by Vikram, who heads a secret team by the name, The Basement. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran and R. Parthiban in key roles.