Director Gautham Vasudev Menon 'shocked' by film poster showing him as hero; netizens react with hilarious memes

Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after a film unit, about which he had no clue, put out a poster showing him as their film's hero.

Titled 'Anbu Selvan - The Cop Devil', the film poster claimed the movie was to be directed by A. Vinoth Kumar and had several pictures of Gautham Menon holding a gun in it.

Trusting that this was a genuine project, several celebrities including director Pa Ranjith tweeted the poster and expressed their best wishes.

Gautham took to Twitter to express his shock.

He tweeted, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in. I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster. Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."

Have a look at the tweet here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gautham's tweet has left netizens in splits as they pave the way for a meme fest.

Have a look at a few memes that have taken over the internet:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:44 PM IST