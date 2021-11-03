e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon 'shocked' by film poster showing him as hero; netizens react with hilarious memes

IANS
Twitter

Twitter

Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after a film unit, about which he had no clue, put out a poster showing him as their film's hero.

Titled 'Anbu Selvan - The Cop Devil', the film poster claimed the movie was to be directed by A. Vinoth Kumar and had several pictures of Gautham Menon holding a gun in it.

Trusting that this was a genuine project, several celebrities including director Pa Ranjith tweeted the poster and expressed their best wishes.

Gautham took to Twitter to express his shock.

He tweeted, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in. I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster. Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."

Have a look at the tweet here:

Gautham's tweet has left netizens in splits as they pave the way for a meme fest.

Have a look at a few memes that have taken over the internet:

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:44 PM IST
