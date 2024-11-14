Dheeraj Dhoopar & Yesha Rughani's Rabb Se Hai Dua To FINALLY Go Off Air: Reports

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani, who were roped in as the titular faces of Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, post a generation leap are all set to bid adieu to their ardent viewers as the show is set to be axed by the channel in no time.

According to a report in India Forums, Dheeraj and Yesha's show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' will be pulled down by the 15th of November, which is when, the cast and crew of the show will shoot for their final episode. The last episode of the show will go on air on the 2nd of December, states the portal.

For the uninformed, Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma, under the banner of LSD films started off with Aditi Sharma and Karanveer Sharma in the titular roles. Whereas, Richa Rathore essayed the negative lead of the show. However, the show then underwent a 22 year generation leap, post which, a fresh story line along with fresh faces were introduced. Seerat Kapoor, along with Yesha and Dheeraj led the show. While the news of the show going off air has been doing rounds for quite some time now, this time around, the show is finally set to go off air.

The portal further states that Dheeraj Dhoopar has already wrapped up his shoot for the show and is now currently enjoying a family vaccation. There were also reports about the actor being approached for Bigg Boss 18 this year, however, it was because of his ongoing commitment with Rabb Se Hai Dua that he decided to not take up the reality show this year.