Dharmendra Dies At 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Arrive At Mumbai Cremation Ground For Last Rites—WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, at his Mumbai home, just 12 days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital; while the family has not yet released an official statement, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the news, noting that Dharmendra would have turned 90 on December 8.

Celebs At Mumbai Cremation Ground For Dharmendra Last Rites

Dharmendra's industry colleagues, including his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Ikkis co-star Agastya Nanda, who was set to appear with him in his final film, arrived at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites.

Akshay Kumar, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Dutt were also seen arriving.

Karan Johar Confirms Dharmendra's Demise

On Monday, Karan Johar confirmed Dharmendra's death and penned an emotional note for the late star on Instagram. He also expressed gratitude for having got the chance to work with him in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The 53-year-old director wrote, "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry…. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe."

"Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……"

Dharmendra was set to star next in Ikkis, which marks his final film, where he plays Agastya's grandfather. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25th December 2025.