 Dharmendra Death: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Other South Indian Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. While many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Sholay actor, many South Indian celebrities like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and others also mourned his demise.

Murtuza Iqbal
article-image
South Celebs Mourn Dharmendra's Death | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. His demise has not just shocked the film industry, but the whole country, and everyone is mourning his death. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and others took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, and even South Indian celebrities like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and others mourned the veteran actor's death.

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor #Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts . My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans (sic)."

article-image

The RRR actor Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji… An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family (sic)."

Ravi Teja tweeted, "Dharmendra ji was one of the warmest, most genuine souls I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema, and we have lost a legend with a golden heart. My deepest condolences to his family during this painful time (sic)."

article-image

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him. My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that his soul rests in peace.

