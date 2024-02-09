Dharmendra Changes Name 64 Years After Making Bollywood Debut; Check His New Name Here

Dharmendra |

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 64 years, has changed his on-screen name. The 88-year-old actor, who is playing a pivotal role in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has modified his name in the credits scene in the film.

Dharmendra has made the decision to include his middle and surname that he was originally given at birth. In the film industry, he has been recognised as Dharmendra. For those unfamiliar with his background, the veteran actor was reportedly born as Dharam Singh Deol.

Upon entering the film industry in 1960, Dharmendra opted to remove his middle name and surname. However, when his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol pursued acting careers, they decided to retain their family surname.

Dharmendra has not modified his name on his X or Instagram yet. His name on his official social media accounts still reads 'Dharmendra Deol'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has played the role of Shahid’s grandfather in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film released in theatres on Friday (February 9) and has received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

Read Also Shahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film

It family entertainer revolves around Shahid and Kriti's impossible love story set in the unexplored realms of Artificial Intelligence.

Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The veteran star also has Apne 2 in the pipeline in which he will reunite with Sunny and Bobby. However, more details about the film have not been announced by the makers yet.