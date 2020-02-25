Dharma, Balaji Telefilms and other production houses come under Income Tax scanner

According to a report by Republic, surveys were carried out by the the IT department and according to sources, Bollywood production giants are facing fire for allegedly deducting 2% TDS rather than 10%. These numbers are with regards to paying the extras who work on their projects.

It adds that Dharma Productions is the largest out of the lot of production houses and had a turnover of Rs. 500 crore in the year 2019. This was followed by Balaji and Pooja Entertainment.

Media outlet, Republic, has also prepared a consolidated list of all the production houses which have come under the department's scanner. These also include LUV Films and JAR Pictures, in addition to the other production houses mentioned above.