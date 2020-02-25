Dharma, Balaji Telefilms and other production houses come under Income Tax scanner

According to ANI, The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing of Income Tax department conducted surveys on half dozen film production houses on Monday in Mumbai. This also included the popular production house, Dharma Productions. According to sources in the department, surveys were carried out where certain issues of misclassification of heads under which TDS has been made have been detected.
Other production houses such as Maddock Films, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, have also come under the scanner.
According to a report by Republic, surveys were carried out by the the IT department and according to sources, Bollywood production giants are facing fire for allegedly deducting 2% TDS rather than 10%. These numbers are with regards to paying the extras who work on their projects.
It adds that Dharma Productions is the largest out of the lot of production houses and had a turnover of Rs. 500 crore in the year 2019. This was followed by Balaji and Pooja Entertainment.
Media outlet, Republic, has also prepared a consolidated list of all the production houses which have come under the department's scanner. These also include LUV Films and JAR Pictures, in addition to the other production houses mentioned above.
