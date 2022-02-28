Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan's 'Maaran' to release on THIS date in March; watch trailer

Director Karthick Naren's much-awaited action entertainer 'Maaran', featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

On Monday, the trailer of the film was unveiled by fans and audiences on Twitter through a feature called 'Twitter Unlock'. The makers claim that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the feature.

Choosing to depart from the norm of celebrities releasing the trailers, the team chose to make fans and audiences into celebrities and had them unveil the trailer by 'Twitter Unlock'.

The trailer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar YouTube channel as well.

Presented by Sathya Jyothi Films T G Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, 'Maaran' is directed by Karthick Naren and features Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead.

The film, which has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, also features Samuthirakani, Krishna Kumar, Master Mahendran, Jayaprakash and Aadukalam Narain among others.

Screenplay for the film has been penned by Karthick Naren along with eminent writers Suhas and Sharfu

