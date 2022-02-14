Dhanush starrer 'Maaran' to release on Disney+Hotstar

South star Dhanush-led action thriller 'Maaran' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.

Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.

"Happy Valentine's Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

'Maaran' is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Atrangi Re', which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:49 PM IST