Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Dhanush starrer 'Maaran' to release on Disney+Hotstar

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.
PTI
South star Dhanush-led action thriller 'Maaran' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.

Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.

"Happy Valentine's Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

'Maaran' is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Atrangi Re', which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

