Dhanush Asks Security Personnel NOT To Push Fans Who Mobbed Him At Kuberaa's Song Launch Event In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actor Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of Kuberaa with Rashmika Mandanna, was spotted in Mumbai as he arrived for the film's song launch on Tuesday (June 10). In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, the actor is seen getting mobbed by his fans who gathered around him to greet him.

In a video posted on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, Dhanush is seen along with his Kuberaa co-star Nagarjuna. Soon after Dhanush stepped out of his car, fans gathered around him, requesting him to pose for pictures.

One of the fans also presented Dhanush with a shawl as a mark of respect. As the fan draped it over his shoulders, a security official quickly intervened, asking the fan to step back. However, Dhanush gestured for the security to hold off and not push the fan away.

The actor patiently acknowledged the gesture and even paused to pose for photos before heading into the event venue. Take a look at his video here:

In another video, Dhanush is again seen getting mobbed inside the venue.

Currently, Dhanush is busy with the promotions of Kuberaa. On June 1, he attended the audio launch of the film and during the event, he got emotional as he spoke about those who try to spread rumours about him with an aim to sabotage his career.

"When I am searching for a path in darkness, a hand from above holds my hand and leads me. At that point, each of my fans turns into a torch and lights my way. Spread as many rumours as you want about me. Spread whatever negativity you want. Every time, one-and-a-half months before my film releases, initiate a negative campaign and spread it. That invisible hand and my fans who turn into a torch will make me march on," he said to a thundering applause from fans.

#Dhanush got very emotional overloaded with tears, while addressing about the Negativity which was being spread 🥹♥️#Kuberaa pic.twitter.com/StDrcOCNTp — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 1, 2025

The actor further said, "All those who are here are not just my fans but my companions of 23 years. If you thought that you could spread some rumours and end me, there can be nothing more foolish than that. You cannot even move a brick. Your thoughts decide how you live."

Meanwhile, in Kuberaa, Dhanush will be seen as Deva. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is all set to hit the big screens on June 20. It also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.