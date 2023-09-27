Dhak Dhak Release Date: Taapsee Pannu's Debut Production To Hit Screens On October 13

The wait is finally over as the makers excite fans with the release of the highly anticipated film, Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The first look of the film was unveiled last year, garnering a lot of appreciation worldwide for its unique storyline.

The leading ladies of Dhak Dhak took to social media to announce the release of their film. They looked fierce as they posed with their bikes.

The film's story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever.

Dhak Dhak also marks actress Taapsee Pannu's first ever film as a producer.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit theatres on October 13, 2023.

