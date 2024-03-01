Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Friend Shot Dead In US, Actress Requests PM Modi & S Jaishankar To Ascertain Murder Motive

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her social media followers on Friday (March 1) that her friend Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in the US on Tuesday evening. The actress shared a long note on her official X account and requested External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

Devoleena also stated that the reason behind her friend's murder is not known yet.

"My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood," she wrote.

The actress added, "Well the reason, accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PHD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."

Devoleena is quite active on social media platforms and she often shares she views and opinions on various issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Devoleena shot to fame with her role of the docile Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also essayed a special role in the reboot of the show.

Besides Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena has also appeared in other shows like Laal Ishq and has participated in two seasons of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss.