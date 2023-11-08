Devendra Fadnavis Sings Allu Arjun's Pushpa Song Srivalli With Javed Ali At Mumbai Event; Video Goes Viral

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, recently attended an event in Mumbai where he sang Allu Arjun's Pushpa song Srivalli with playback singer Javed Ali. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms since the last couple of days.

Javed, who crooned the Hindi version of the song, passed on the mic to the Deputy Chief Minister and he sang a few lines of the song, leaving the singer as well as others surprised.

Check out the now-viral video here:

The fervor surrounding Pushpa shows no signs of abating. With audiences still immersed in the excitement of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have upped the ante by revealing the first look featuring the National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule. This unveiling has sparked a nationwide craze, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.

A couple of months back, Allu Arjun treated his fans with a dialogue from Pushpa 2. He graced the success meet of the film Baby in Hyderabad and several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was a video in which Allu Arjun leaked one of the dialogues of the upcoming film.

According to media reports, the actor said, "I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie - 'Eedivundedi okate rule adi Pushpa gaadi rule'."

