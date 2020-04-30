'Devastated, heartbroken': Bollywood mourns…

Emraan Hashmi: This is devastating. Lost for words. RIP Rishi Kapoor.

Anuj Sharma: Waking up to the news, that Rishi Ji is no more really shocked me…Working on our film Jhootha Kahin ka with Rishi Ji was really the most amazing experience. He was a man of sheer commitment and dedication towards his work, even though he was sick he made sure he completed the dubbing as promised before he left for his treatment to the U.S. It’s even sadder that we won't be able to see him one last time, but I pray to God for Rishi ji and my deepest condolence to Neetu ji and the entire Kapoor Family.

Riteish Deshmukh: Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said 'pack-up'. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair."

Genelia Deshmukh: "I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji"

Poonam Dhillon: Devastated !!! Rishi kapoor gone !! What terrible news today!! No words to express. My heart breaking for Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima ,Daboo, Chimpu & Rima!!"

Farhan Akhtar: Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle.

Juhi Chawla: "No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad...very very very very very sad...!!! .... I'm shocked beyond words!”

Karan Johar: He was my childhood.....

Varun Dhawan: I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle.