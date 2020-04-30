'Devastated, heartbroken': Bollywood mourns…

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.
Karisma Kapoor: Always looking over family..chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you..
Jeetendra & Shobha Kapoor: The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.
Amitabh Bachchan: He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!
Aamir Khan: We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love. a.
Salman Khan: Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf, strength, peace n light to family n friends...
Rajinikanth: Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend.
Priyanka Chopra: My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.
Akshay Kumar: It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family.
Arjun Kapoor: He was my friend’s father, my co actor, a talent whose work I grew up watching & admiring.... but what separates him from everyone else was one thing... Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. I remember my first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me “Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega” to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order. Love you Chintoo uncle thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever.
Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it's too much to accept. RIP RISHIJI.
Ajay Devgn: One blow after another. Rishi ji's passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji.
Kajol: The most amazing actor whose every performance blew me away! From meeting him as a child to working with him in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Raju Chacha and then Fanaa and finally laughing with him at all the various award functions. Mad cool and funny. You will be missed.
Anupam Kher: I'm just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person's passing away. I have never seen a person as vivacious, and full of life. I have never seen a person who laughed lively like him and one who has a curiosity just like a kid. God had broken the mould after making such personality. I am in such immense pain that my tears aren't dropping out. This last video of him in New York is a living proof of his cheerful mood. Chintu ji you will always be with us. Hello! Hello! Hello! Om Shanti.
Taapsee Pannu: Been trying to write something n I can't put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor.
Emraan Hashmi: This is devastating. Lost for words. RIP Rishi Kapoor.
Anuj Sharma: Waking up to the news, that Rishi Ji is no more really shocked me…Working on our film Jhootha Kahin ka with Rishi Ji was really the most amazing experience. He was a man of sheer commitment and dedication towards his work, even though he was sick he made sure he completed the dubbing as promised before he left for his treatment to the U.S. It’s even sadder that we won't be able to see him one last time, but I pray to God for Rishi ji and my deepest condolence to Neetu ji and the entire Kapoor Family.
Riteish Deshmukh: Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said 'pack-up'. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair."
Genelia Deshmukh: "I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji"
Poonam Dhillon: Devastated !!! Rishi kapoor gone !! What terrible news today!! No words to express. My heart breaking for Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima ,Daboo, Chimpu & Rima!!"
Farhan Akhtar: Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle.
Juhi Chawla: "No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad...very very very very very sad...!!! .... I'm shocked beyond words!”
Karan Johar: He was my childhood.....
Varun Dhawan: I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle.
Sonam Kapoor: Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I’m so sorry we all couldn’t say bye properly.
Boney Kapoor: Devastated. Shocked. Just reminiscing the time I was blessed to share with you. You shall always be missed. Even at this moment, just thinking about you brings a smile on my face. Condolences to the entire family.
Rajkummar Rao: Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time.
Asha Bhonsle: Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry I can't be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him. He remains eternal & special???
Vidya Balan: Everytime i watch you on screen,i want to hug you ... so here's sending you the biggest hug #Rishiji ... You are one of a kind our dafliwale and will always be special .. I pray for Neetuji, Riddhima and Ranbir.
Sonakshi Sinha: Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed.
Kartik Aaryan: On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I'm blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir's charm was magnetic.
Urvashi Rautela: This is the end of an era. During ‘Sanam Re’ I was extremely scared and nervous to meet legendary Rishi Kapoor sir as it was day one of my second film. I just couldn't handle the fact that I was going to work with such a superstar and kept quiet and highly strung even while meeting him in Shimla. Thanks to Divya ma’am I'm blessed to have witnessed that legacy and true greatness. The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure fascination. Rest in peace sir.
Siddharth P Malhotra: This is truly the worst news. The one person in the Kapoor family I always kept in touch with. My fav actor and my dream to work with him, learn more remains incomplete... a fabulous family man... actor & human being who was always there for u! We will miss u always Chintu Chacha. RIP.
Deepshikha Deshmukh: News of Rishi Uncle's passing away is devastating. It seems unreal, untrue. It feels like somebody hit your heart with a cold rod. I will remember him for his beautiful movies, his larger than life persona and sharp wit. Farewell Rishi Uncle. You lived life king-size. My prayers with Ranbir, Neetu Aunty and Riddhima.
Anand Pandit: Two days and two big shocks. It's a pandemic of sadness. Rishi ji was an extraordinary actor and an unforgettable human being. Larger than life and evergreen. I grew up watching his films and learnt more about life from the films during his second stint. Mulk,102 Not Out, Kapoor & Sons to name a few showed me and his fans how an actor can transform. We will miss you Rishi ji. We have lost a gem today.
Mahesh Babu: Heartbreaking to hear about Rishi Kapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace.
