Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To BF Jordan Lutes, Flaunts Unique Diamond Ring: 'Beyond Excited To Marry You'

Singer and actor Demi Lovato has got engaged to songwriter Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes.

The couple, who made their relationship public in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles, according to People.

A representative for the singer confirmed the news of the engagement to People. Lutes, a 31-year-old songwriter who met Lovato in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song "Substance," proposed to her with bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

Following a 'personal and intimate proposal', Lutes and Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) celebrated with their family at one of their favourite Los Angeles restaurants.

According to People, on Lovato's 31st birthday in August, Lutes shared a carousel of sweet selfies and silly videos paying tribute to his now-fiancee.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. you're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it," he captioned the post, adding, "but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing." Apart from co-writing 'Substance' with Lovato, Lutes also shares writing credits on her tracks 'Happy Ending' and 'City of Angels', all from Lovato's eighth studio album 'Holy Fvck'.

Lovato referred to the Indie musician as her 'sweet angel' in an emotional social media message on his birthday in March.

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine," she posted on Instagram, reported People.