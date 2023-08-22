 Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways From Manager Scooter Braun: Report
Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways From Manager Scooter Braun: Report

A recent report states that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with their manager, Scooter Braun.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are no longer with their manager, Scooter Braun, as they have decided to part ways with him, according to Billboard, and are currently looking for new management.

The report further states that Demi has been associated with Scooter and his SB Projects company since 2019. Earlier, she was managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack. Under Braun's management, Lovato released two albums: Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over and Holy Fvck. Her split from Braun comes as she gears up for the release of a new album, Revamped, which is set to be released on September 15, 2023.

Ariana has been with Braun and his SB Projects since 2013 when she released her debut album, Yours Truly. She had been working with him since 2013. Grande and Braun have been linked throughout the singer's entire career, since her Nickelodeon days.

However, Grande and Lovato have not yet responded to the news.

J Balvin, who signed with Braun in 2019, left in May and is now managed by Roc Nation. While Justin Bieber also reportedly parted ways with Scooter. There were reports in August 2023 suggesting that the two had not been in contact for months. However, the Baby singer’s representatives denied any split.

